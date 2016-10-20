Thiem ends Nadal's unbeaten run on clay
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
England captain Alastair Cook won the toss and elected to bat in the first match of a two-test series against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Thursday.
Cook becomes the most-capped English test cricketer in his 134th appearance and will have a new opening partner in Benn Duckett, who makes his test debut at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.
Off-spinner Gareth Batty makes his return to the test arena after an 11-year absence.
Playing their first test in almost 15 months, Bangladesh fielded three debutants in Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan and Kamrul Islam Rabbi.
Teams:
England: Alastair Cook (captain), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Gary Ballance, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Gareth Batty, Stuart Broad
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (captain and wicketkeeper), Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan, Shafiul Islam, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)
LONDON Harry Kane's four-goal salvo on Thursday catapulted him to the top of the Premier League scorers charts, but hot on his heels are two players with contrasting styles who go head-to-head when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season on Sunday.