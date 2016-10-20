England captain Alastair Cook won the toss and elected to bat in the first match of a two-test series against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Thursday.

Cook becomes the most-capped English test cricketer in his 134th appearance and will have a new opening partner in Benn Duckett, who makes his test debut at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Off-spinner Gareth Batty makes his return to the test arena after an 11-year absence.

Playing their first test in almost 15 months, Bangladesh fielded three debutants in Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan and Kamrul Islam Rabbi.

Teams:

England: Alastair Cook (captain), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Gary Ballance, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Gareth Batty, Stuart Broad

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (captain and wicketkeeper), Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan, Shafiul Islam, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)