DHAKA, Sept 4 Former international player
Shariful Haque has been found guilty of spot-fixing and banned
from cricket indefinitely, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)
said on Tuesday.
"The allegation made against the player has been
substantiated," BCB president Mustafa Kamal told a news
conference.
"We have decided to ban him from all cricketing activities
until further notice. We will keep watching him and only if we
are satisfied will his ban be lifted."
A BCB inquiry had looked into an allegation by former test
captain Mashrafe Mortaza that he was approached by off-spinner
Haque about spot-fixing before the Bangladesh Premier League
Twenty20 Tournament in February.
Mortaza said he was told he would be paid 15 to 20 percent
of the earnings from spot betting, in return for providing
information about whether he would play in certain matches and
even whether he would be wearing sunglasses.
Haque, who played one one-day international against India in
1998, is the first cricketer in Bangladesh to be punished for
match-fixing.
He was part of the Bangladesh squad in the 1994
International Cricket Council (ICC) Trophy in Kenya and played
three first-class matches.
(Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by Clare Fallon)