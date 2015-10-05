Zidane excited by “beautiful final” against Juventus
MADRID Zinedine Zidane was thrilled to steer Real Madrid to a second consecutive Champions League final in which his team will bid to defend their title against his former club Juventus.
DHAKA Bangladesh fast bowler Shahadat Hossain was sent to jail after surrendering on Monday on charges of torturing an 11-year-old housemaid, a day after his wife was arrested.
Bangladesh Cricket Board has suspended him from all forms of cricket until the charges are cleared.
Hossain submitted a bail petition before the court after his surrender, his lawyer Kazi Mohammad Nazibullah Hiru said. The court sent him to jail after rejecting the bail plea, a court official said.
The couple went into hiding after the allegations surfaced last month.
The 29-year-old Hossain, who has played 38 tests and 51 one-day internationals for Bangladesh, last played a test against Pakistan this year but was then dropped because of injuries.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
MADRID Zinedine Zidane was thrilled to steer Real Madrid to a second consecutive Champions League final in which his team will bid to defend their title against his former club Juventus.
MADRID In the dying minutes of their Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid, a thunderstorm rolled in and drenched Atletico Madrid's Vicente Calderon stadium.