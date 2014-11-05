Nov 5 Bangladesh paceman Al-Amin Hossain has been cleared to bowl in international cricket again after his action was found to be legal, the International Cricket Council said on Wednesday.

Hossain, who has played six tests and nine one-day internationals, was suspended from bowling after match officials expressed concerns over his action following the first test against the West Indies in St Vincent in September.

"During a comprehensive analysis it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension in Al-Amin's bowling action for all deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC regulations," read an ICC statement.

The ICC has launched a crackdown on illegal bowling actions this year, mostly involving off-spinners. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)