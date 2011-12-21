DHAKA Dec 21 Bangladesh have named the
country's cricket board president Mustafa Kamal as candidate for
the post of International Cricket Council (ICC) vice-president.
Under the ICC's rotation policy, Bangladesh and Pakistan
were asked to nominate candidates for the post but this week
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) president Zaka Ashraf said they had
withdrawn their claim in favour of Bangladesh's candidate.
Kamal, who heads the Asian Cricket Council, needs the
approval of at least seven test-playing countries to succeed New
Zealand's Allan Isaac as vice-president in June 2012, a move
that would pave the way for him to take over from Isaac as ICC
president two years later.
