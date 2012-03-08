DHAKA, March 8 Fit-again opening batsman Tamim Iqbal, at the centre of a selection row earlier this week, was recalled to the Bangladesh squad on Thursday for the four-nation Asia Cup that starts at the weekend.

"Tamim has been included after passing a fitness test," said selector Minhajul Abedin.

The batsman, who has had a groin injury, was picked in the original squad earlier this week but Bangladesh Cricket Board president AHM Mustafa Kamal then elected to drop him.

Tamim's uncle, chief selector Akram Khan, resigned in protest at Kamal's decision.

Hosts Bangladesh play Pakistan in the first match of the biennial tournament on Sunday. India and Sri Lanka are the other competing teams.

