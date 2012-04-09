DHAKA, April 9 India has assured Bangladesh it will host a full tour for the first time this year, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said in a statement on Monday.

Bangladesh have played seven tests at home against India, losing six and drawing a rain-affected match.

India is the only country that has never invited Bangladesh for an international series since it gained test status in 2000.

(Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by John Mehaffey)

Please double click on the newslink below:

for all sports stories