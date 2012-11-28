KHULNA, Bangladesh Bangladesh have called up uncapped middle-order batsman Mominul Haque to replace injured Shakib Al Hasan for the first two one-day internationals against West Indies.

All-rounder Shakib has been ruled out of the matches with a shin injury.

"There is no suitable all-rounder at the moment, so we were in a dilemma whether to pick a bowler or a batsman," said chief selector Akram Khan on Wednesday.

"At the end of the day we went for Mominul because team management preferred a batsman. We have some part-time bowlers, hopefully they will complete Shakib's job as a bowler."

The first two one-dayers of the five-match series will be held in Khulna on November 30 and Dec 2.

(Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing By Alison Wildey)