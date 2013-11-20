DHAKA Sri Lanka will play two tests, three one-day internationals and two Twenty20 matches on their month-long tour of Bangladesh starting in January, the local cricket board said on Wednesday.

Mirpur will host the first test from Jan 29 while Chittagong stages the second from February 4, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said in a statement.

Chittagong also hosts the two Twenty20 matches on February 12 and 14 while Sylhet (February 17) and Mirpur (February 20 and 22) are the venues for the one-day internationals.

Bangladesh completed a 3-0 one-day whitewash of New Zealand earlier this month after the two-test series between them had ended in a draw.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)