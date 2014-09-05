Opener Kraigg Braithwaite's confident unbeaten 123 led West Indies to 264 for three at the close on the opening day of the first test against Bangladesh in Kingstown, St. Vincent on Friday.

Barbadian Brathwaite shared a commanding 116-run opening partnership with Chris Gayle as the home side made a strong start at Arnos Vale to the two-test series.

Gayle, who has become one of Twenty20 cricket’s leading global players, switched into long-form mode with a patient 64 from 105 balls.

The West Indies opening pair looked comfortable against Bangladesh seamers Al-Amin Hossain and Rubel Hossain, reaching 103 without loss by lunch but the tourists’ spinners slowed them in the afternoon session.

Gayle was trapped lbw as he attempted to sweep off-spinner Shuvagata Hom who made use of the referral system after umpire Marais Erasmus turned down his appeal.

Slow left-armer Taijul Islam quickly produced another breakthrough for Bangladesh by removing Kirk Edwards (10) as he found some bounce and the West Indian’s leading edge was grasped by Mominul Haque at silly point

Darren Bravo, who had been in good form with a century and fifty in the recent one-day series, helped stabilise the innings with 62 from 126 balls until he drove Islam into the hands of Mahmudullah at mid-off.

The 21-year-old Braithwaite was joined by 40-year-old Shivnarine Chanderpaul before rain ended play early.

Brathwaite, long considered a future star of Caribbean cricket after making his first-class debut at the age of 16, ended six runs short of his highest test score – the 129 he made against New Zealand in Trinidad in June.

