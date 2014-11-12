Tamim Iqbal and Imrul Kayes set a new record opening partnership for Bangladesh when the left-handed duo added 224 for the first wicket in the third test against Zimbabwe at Chittagong on Wednesday.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, the impressive stand put the hosts firmly on course to complete a 3-0 series sweep against Zimbabwe.

Part-time off-spinner Sikandar Raza finally broke the partnership shortly after the tea interval when Tamim (109) danced down the track but misdirected his shot and was caught by Hamilton Masakadza.

Bangladesh's previous highest score for the first wicket was 185, set by the same pair against England at Lord's in 2010.

The 224-run stand was Bangladesh's third best for all wickets in a test match.

The hosts won the first test in Dhaka by three wickets and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series with a 162-run win at Khulna.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)