Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah scored half-centuries to give Bangladesh hope of taking a first-innings lead over South Africa on the second day of their opening test at Chittagong on Wednesday.

Opening batsman Tamim (57) was the only wicket to fall in the second session as the hosts reached the tea interval on 153 for three, trailing South Africa by 95 runs.

Mahmudullah (53) and captain Mushfiqur Rahim (five) were unbeaten at the crease for Bangladesh, who have lost all their previous eight meetings against the world's number one-ranked test side.

Resuming the second day on 7-0 after bundling out South Africa for 248, Bangladesh lost two wickets in quick succession and were forced to consolidate against a probing attack.

Imrul Kayes (26) and Tamim did well to see off the opening burst from the South African fast bowlers to take their team to 46-0 before an innocuous delivery from part-time medium pacer Stiaan van Zyl brought the first breakthrough.

Kayes lost his balance against a delivery down the leg side and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock completed a smart stumping.

Number three batsman Mominul Haque (six) fell three overs later when he was bowled after missing an arm-ball from off-spinner Simon Harmer to leave the hosts floundering at 55-2.

Tamim and Mahmudullah, however, pegged the tourists back with a watchful third-wicket stand of 89 that ended when the former was bowled out to part-time spinner Dean Elgar.

