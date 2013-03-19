COLOMBO, March 19 Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kumar Sangakkara struck half centuries as Sri Lanka coasted to a seven-wicket series-clinching victory over Bangladesh on the fourth day of the second and final test on Tuesday.

The win had been set up by left-arm spinner Rangana Herath, who celebrated his 35th birthday with career-best figures of seven for 89 and his 200th test wicket as Bangladesh were earlier bowled out for 265 in their second innings.

Dilshan hit a brisk 57 off 73 balls that included six fours and Sangakkara continued his amazing form in the series to score 55 from 85 balls with eight fours.

It was the first time in four innings that Sangakkara had been dismissed below 100. He was named man of the series with a total aggregate of 441 runs.

The pair added 94 for the second wicket and after they were dismissed, Lahiru Thirimanne and Angelo Mathews with 13 apiece carried Sri Lanka to their victory target of 160 for the loss of three wickets.

Dilshan was bowled by Robiul Islam playing an ambitious drive and Sangakkara was also bowled when he tried to sweep Sohag Gazi and the ball trickled onto his stumps.

Opener Dimuth Karunaratne's early wicket for 16 offered only scant hope to Bangladesh, who recorded their first ever draw against Sri Lanka in the Galle test last week.

Left-handed Karunaratne was adjudged lbw after he did not offer any shot to a Islam delivery.

Earlier, Herath claimed a match haul of 12 for 157 and joined the 200 test wicket club as Bangladesh folded before lunch.

Bangladesh, having resumed at 158 for four, lost their ninth wicket two minutes before the scheduled lunch break which was delayed by 15 minutes for an extended morning session.

Herath struck immediately in the first over of the day, dismissing overnight batsman Mominul Haque (37) when short-leg fielder Dimuth Karunaratne took a bat-pad catch.

Nasir Hossain left without troubling the scorers, yorked by Herath after going for an ambitious drive.

Those two quick wickets pushed Bangladesh onto the back foot but skipper Mushfiqur Rahim (40) refused to give up. He got some support from Gazi (26) and Abul Hasan (25 not out) down the order before Herath struck again.

After removing Gazi, Herath had the Bangladesh captain caught at slip for his 200th test wicket that effectively broke the back of the Bangladesh resistance.

Among the Sri Lankans, only Muttiah Muralitharan (795) and Chaminda Vaas (355) have taken more test wickets.

Hasan hit two sixes and a four but Rubel Hossain was bowled by Dilshan for seven and Shaminda Eranga ended the visitors' innings by removing Islam's stumps (10).