Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka, March 25 The second one-day international between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh was abandoned as a no result after rain allowed only five overs to be bowled on Monday.
Scores: Sri Lanka 33-0 in 5 overs v Bangladesh (Editing by Justin Palmer)
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.