Cricket-Aravinda de Silva to step down from Sri Lanka role
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.
DHAKA Jan 4 All-rounder Soumya Sarkar, who made his debut against Zimbabwe last month, has been rewarded for his strong domestic performance with a spot in Bangladesh's 15-man World Cup squad.
The 21-year-old Sarkar played his only one-day international in the final match of the five-ODI series against Zimbabwe in Dhaka, which the hosts won 5-0.
Besides Sarkar, who has scored heavily in the ongoing Dhaka Premier Division competition, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam and attacking batsman Sabbir Rahman also made their debuts against Zimbabwe and were named in the World Cup party.
"We have tried to select a balanced team," Bangladesh chief selector Faruque Ahmed told reporters on Sunday.
"So, we have enrolled a few all-rounders into the squad."
Bangladesh will be led by fast bowler Mashrafe Mortaza while all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been named vice-captain.
The Cricket World Cup will be staged in Australia and New Zealand from Feb. 14 to March 29.
Squad: Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Nasir Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Taijul Islam (Reporting by Ruma Paul, writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.
MUMBAI, May 6 Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League after injuring his left hamstring during the Gujarat Lions's loss to Delhi Daredevils on Thursday.