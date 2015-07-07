DHAKA, July 7 Eddie Leie made a memorable international debut as he and his spin partner Aaron Phangsio bowled South Africa to a series-clinching 31-run victory in the second and final Twenty20 match against Bangladesh at Mirpur on Tuesday.

Leg-spinner Leie, 28, and Phangsio took three wickets each as Bangladesh were bundled out for 138 in the final over of their innings, replying to South Africa's 169 for four wickets.

Leie dismissed Soumya Sarkar (37) just when the batsman had started looking ominous and also sent back Sabbir Rahman and the set Mushfiqur Rahim off successive deliveries to end Bangladesh's hopes.

He was adjudged man of the match for his figures of 3-16 in his international debut.

"I am very pleased, it was a very good start. I just thought I will keep it simple and hit my lengths," Leie said at the presentation ceremony.

Fast bowler Kyle Abbott (3-20) polished off the Bangladesh tail, clean bowling all three victims.

Sarkar and opener Tamim Iqbal gave Bangladesh, who lost the first match by 52 runs on Sunday, hope with a quickfire opening stand of 46 but the team kept losing wickets from there on.

Sarkar hit six boundaries and a six in his 21-ball knock before being out stumped.

Earlier, an opening stand of 95 between Quinton de Kock (44)and AB de Villiers (40) and a brisk fifth-wicket partnership at the end helped set up South Africa's total.

After the opening partnership, South Africa wobbled losing three wickets for seven runs but David Miller (30) and Rilee Rossouw (19) remained unbeaten after adding 33 runs in 14 balls to prop up the innings.

The teams will now play three ODIs, starting on Friday, before the two-test series begins in Chittagong from July 21. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)