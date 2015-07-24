Cricket-Aravinda de Silva to step down from Sri Lanka role
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.
July 24 Heavy rain washed out the entire fourth day's play in the opening test between Bangladesh and South Africa at Chittagong on Friday.
Rain and bad light had also forced early finishes to the second and third days, eating up time and making a result unlikely.
South Africa made a slow start to their second innings after conceding a first innings lead of 78 runs.
Opening batsmen Stiaan van Zyle was on 33 with Dean Elgar on 28 with South Africa 61 without loss.
The Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur will host the second and final test from next Thursday. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Greg Stutchbury/Peter Rutherford)
MUMBAI, May 6 Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League after injuring his left hamstring during the Gujarat Lions's loss to Delhi Daredevils on Thursday.