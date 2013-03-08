(Updates at tea)

GALLE, March 8 Kumar Sangakkara struck his 31st test century to equal the Sri Lanka record held by Mahela Jayawardene as the hosts reached 247-2 at tea on the first day of the first test against Bangladesh on Friday.

The left-handed Sangakkara, playing his first competitive match since December, smashed the hapless Bangladesh attack to all parts of the field, bringing up his century off 153 balls with the aid of 12 fours and a six.

At the break, Sangakkara was unbeaten on 104 with Lahiru Thirimanne on 29 not out.

Bangladesh's only success in the afternoon session was the wicket of Dimuth Karunaratne, who was trapped leg before on the back foot by Sohag Gazi for 41.

Karunaratne had earlier left the field when on 15 after he tried to pull a delivery from Shahadat Hossain and took a blow on his left elbow.

"Dimuth suffered from dizziness and double vision and was forced to retire," Sri Lanka manager Michael de Zoysa told reporters.

Karunaratne's opening partner Tillakaratne Dilshan had Sri Lanka off to a fast start at the Galle International Stadium on Friday morning after Angelo Mathews had won the toss for the home side on his test debut as captain.

Dilshan need just 59 balls to reach the mark, which he did in style with an on drive boundary off Elias Sunny.

But his joy was short-lived when he came down the track to spinner Sohag Gazi and offered a low catch to Mominul Haque at mid-off just four runs later.

Karunaratne and Sangakkara continued the good work for the hosts, however, who gave a debut to left-hand batsman Kithuruwan Vithanage. (Editing by Patrick Johnston)