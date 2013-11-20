DHAKA Nov 20 Sri Lanka will play two tests, three one-day internationals and two Twenty20 matches on their month-long tour of Bangladesh starting in January, the local cricket board said on Wednesday.

Mirpur will host the first test from Jan 29 while Chittagong stages the second from Feb. 4, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said in a statement.

Chittagong also hosts the two Twenty20 matches on Feb. 12 and 14 while Sylhet (Feb. 17) and Mirpur (Feb. 20 and 22) are the venues for the one-day internationals.

Bangladesh completed a 3-0 one-day whitewash of New Zealand earlier this month after the two-test series between them had ended in a draw. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)