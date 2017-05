DHAKA, Sept 13 Bangladesh fast bowler Shahadat Hossain has been suspended from all forms of cricket after facing allegations of torturing an 11-year-old housemaid, officials said on Sunday.

"The law will take its own course. He has to prove himself innocent," Nizamuddin Chowdhury, chief executive of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), told reporters.

The 29-year-old Hossain, who has played 38 Tests and 51 one-day internationals for Bangladesh, last played a Test against Pakistan this year but was then dropped because of injuries. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Clare Fallon)