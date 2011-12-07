CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh Dec 7 The
Bangladesh Cricket Board are to carry out an investigation after
the car carrying match officials following Tuesday's defeat by
Pakistan was alleged to have been stoned.
Home fans in Chittagong for the third one-day international
were angry with South Africa umpire Johan Cloete after he
decided Bangladesh all-rounder Farhad Reza was out leg before
wicket off the bowling of spinner Saeed Ajmal.
Fans booed when the replay of the incident was shown on the
giant screen at the ground as it appeared Reza had managed to
get his bat to the ball first.
After Reza's dismissal, Bangladesh then lost their last
three wickets for two runs to be bowled out for 119 and a 58-run
defeat to lose the series 3-0.
"An incident happened and the window of the car carrying the
match officials broke," Mesbahuddin Serniabat, the security
chief of the Bangladesh Cricket Board told reporters on
Wednesday.
"But we are not fully convinced if it is because of stoning.
It may be just an accident. We are investigating the matter." he
said, adding that no one was hurt in the incident.
This is second reported incident of stoning in a year at a
cricket match in Bangladesh after the West Indies team bus was
pelted after they bowled out Bangladesh for 58 runs during the
World Cup in March.
