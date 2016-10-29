DHAKA Oct 29 England were all out for 244 in their first innings for a lead of 24 runs over Bangladesh, bringing up tea on the second day of the second and final test on Saturday.

Off-spinner Mehedi Hasan picked up six for 82 while left-armer Taijul Islam took three for 65 for the hosts, who trail 1-0 in the series. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Nick Mulvenney)