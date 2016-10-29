Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
DHAKA Oct 29 England were all out for 244 in their first innings for a lead of 24 runs over Bangladesh, bringing up tea on the second day of the second and final test on Saturday.
Off-spinner Mehedi Hasan picked up six for 82 while left-armer Taijul Islam took three for 65 for the hosts, who trail 1-0 in the series. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Nick Mulvenney)
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.