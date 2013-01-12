DHAKA Bangladesh will send a security delegation to Pakistan soon to see if its cricket team can visit the country in March and April for a short series, Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan said on Saturday.

A proposed tour this month was postponed for security reasons and Pakistan subsequently threatened to block their players' participation in the forthcoming Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20 tournament, which starts on January 18.

Nazmul told a news conference that Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Zaka Ashraf had made a fresh invitation when the pair met in New Delhi during an India-Pakistan one-day international.

'We haven't made any specific decisions but we discussed our end of the problem with him,' Namzul said.

"We talked about a time slot, end of March and the start of April, otherwise we are busy in Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. We will send the security team as soon as possible."

No international cricket team has visited Pakistan since armed militants attacked the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009, killing eight Pakistanis and wounding six Sri Lankan players.

