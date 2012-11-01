DHAKA Nov 1 Bangladesh have provisionally committed to a tour of Pakistan at the end of the year depending on security arrangements and the results of discussions with the government, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan said on Thursday.

"We have had a correspondence with the Pakistan Cricket Board over a tour to their country at the end of this year. I would say this is a commitment," Hasan told a news conference.

"However, it all depends on security and many other issues including the cost benefit. We have to see how the Bangladesh cricket team will be benefited by touring Pakistan.

"We also have to discuss the matter with the government before making a final decision."

Pakistan media recently reported that Bangladesh would play three one-day internationals and two Twenty20 internationals. The BCB denied the reports.

Bangladesh were scheduled to tour Pakistan in April for a short series but it was cancelled after a High Court division bench ordered the visit be suspended following a petition filed by a lawyer and a private university teacher.

No international teams have toured Pakistan since the 2009 attack by militants on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore.

(Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by John Mehaffey)