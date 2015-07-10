DHAKA South Africa's Kagiso Rabada became only the second bowler to claim a hat-trick on his one-day international debut when he wrecked Bangladesh's top order in the rain-hit first ODI of the three-match series on Friday.

Sharing the new ball with Kyle Abbott, the 20-year-old right-arm paceman conceded two runs in his first over before returning to wreak havoc.

He uprooted opener Tamim Iqbal's off-stump with the fourth delivery of the over before getting Litton Das caught at midwicket and trapping Mahmudullah lbw to achieve the feat.

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam became the first cricketer to claim a hat-trick on his ODI debut at the same Shere Bangla National Stadium late last year.

Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first against South Africa after a rain-delay had reduced it to a 40-overs-a-side contest.

