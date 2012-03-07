DHAKA, March 7 Bangladesh's chief national selector Akram Khan resigned on Wednesday citing interference in the squad for the forthcoming Asia Cup by the country's cricket board.

Bangladesh board president AHM Mustafa Kamal omitted opener Tamim Iqbal, Akram's nephew, reducing the 15-man squad to 14.

Tamim, widely regarded as Bangladesh's best batsman, had been suffering from a groin injury.

Akram said he had selected Tamim after his fitness was cleared by the team's South African physiotherapist Bibhab Singh.

"This is not an isolated incident of interference," Akram told Reuters before submitting his resignation letter.

"He (Kamal) tried to interfere in our works many times in the past. We had to drop (Mohammad) Ashraful from the squad under his pressure," he said, referring to the middle-order batsman.

"Given these circumstances, it's very difficult to enjoy the work, so I decided to resign," he said.

Kamal, who is currently on a personal visit to England, could not be reached for comments.

Former captain Akram helped Bangladesh qualify for its first World Cup in 1999 following victory in the lower-tier ICC trophy in 1997.

He played eight tests and 44 one-day internationals, and has been a selector since 2007. He was made chief selector after the World Cup last year.

Bangladesh will host the biennial four-nation Asia Cup from March 11-22 with India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka competing.

(Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by Ian Ransom)

