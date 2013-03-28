West Ham record much-needed win to ease relegation fears
West Ham United ended a run of five successive defeats with a 1-0 Premier League win against Swansea City on Saturday to ease their growing relegation fears.
KANDY Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by three wickets under the Duckworth/Lewis system to win the third and final one-day international at Pallekele on Thursday.
Scores: Sri Lanka 302-9 off 50 overs (K. Perera 56, T. Dilshan 125; Abdur Razzak 5-62); Bangladesh 184-7 off 26 overs.
The series was drawn 1-1. (Editing by John Mehaffey)
Pakistan's most prolific test batsman Younis Khan will quit international cricket after the three-test series in West Indies starting later this month, the 39-year-old said on Saturday.