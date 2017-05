GALLE, March 12 The first test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh ended in a draw at the Galle International Stadium on Tuesday.

Colombo hosts the second and final test from Saturday.

Score: Sri Lanka 570-4 decl (L. Thirimanne 155 not out, K. Sangakkara 142, D. Chandimal 116 not out) and 335-4 decl (T. Dilshan 126, K. Sangakkara 105, K. Vithanage 59) v Bangladesh 638 (Mushfiqur Rahim 200, Mohammad Ashraful 190, Nasir Hossain 100) and 70-1. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)