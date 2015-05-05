DHAKA Bangladesh fast bowler Rubel Hossain has been ruled out of the second test against Pakistan starting on Wednesday due to a side strain, the country's cricket board said.

Rubel will be replaced by paceman Abul Hasan, who has played three tests for Bangladesh, the last more than two years ago against Sri Lanka.

Rubel injured himself during the fourth day of the first test in Khulna, which ended in a draw, and a scan confirmed a Grade 1 left side strain.

"It takes about three to four weeks to recover from such injuries. He will begin his rehab in the next couple of days," Bangladesh physiotherapist Bayjedul Islam said in a statement.

