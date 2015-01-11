DHAKA Jan 11 Paceman Rubel Hossain will remain part of Bangladesh's World Cup squad, the local cricket board said, after he got bail on Sunday in a case filed by an actress alleging the cricketer had failed to carry out his promise of marriage.

Rubel's participation in the Feb. 14-March 29 tournament in Australia and New Zealand was in doubt after a Dhaka court denied him bail on Thursday.

The actress had filed the complaint with police last month, alleging the bowler had been in a relationship with her, which included physical intimacy.

"We think the merit of the case is not that strong and for that reason he got bail from the court," Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan told Reuters.

"He will remain in the World Cup squad and will get all the support from the board until the World Cup," he added.

Rubel, 25, has played 22 tests and 53 one-day internationals for Bangladesh. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)