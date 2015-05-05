Cricket-Aravinda de Silva to step down from Sri Lanka role
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.
DHAKA May 5 Bangladesh fast bowler Rubel Hossain has been ruled out of the second test against Pakistan starting on Wednesday due to a side strain, the country's cricket board said.
Rubel will be replaced by paceman Abul Hasan, who has played three tests for Bangladesh, the last more than two years ago against Sri Lanka.
Rubel injured himself during the fourth day of the first test in Khulna, which ended in a draw, and a scan confirmed a Grade 1 left side strain.
"It takes about three to four weeks to recover from such injuries. He will begin his rehab in the next couple of days," Bangladesh physiotherapist Bayjedul Islam said in a statement. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)
MUMBAI, May 6 Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League after injuring his left hamstring during the Gujarat Lions's loss to Delhi Daredevils on Thursday.