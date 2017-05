DHAKA Jan 6 South Africa will play two tests, three one-day internationals and two Twenty20 matches on their month-long tour of Bangladesh starting in July, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said on Tuesday.

The tour will start with the first T20 on July 5 in Mirpur, followed by the ODI series and the test matches.

Chittagong will host the world's top-ranked test side in the first test from July 21 with the second and final test in Mirpur from July 30. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)