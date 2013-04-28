April 28 Scoreboard after the fourth day of the second and final test between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday: Zimbabwe second innings V Sibanda c Sohag Gazi b Shakib Al Hasan 32 R Chakabva b Shakib Al Hasan 22 H Masakadza not out 46 B Taylor lbw Ziaur Rahman 10 M Waller b Ziaur Rahman 15 S Masakadza not out 7 Extras (lb-5, nb-1) 6 Total (for four wickets, 43.4 overs) 138 Fall of wickets: 1-36 2-66 3-96 4-118 To bat: R Mutumbami, E Chigumbura, G Cremer, K Meth, K Jarvis Bowling: Robiul Islam 8.4-2-24-0 (nb1), Sajidul Islam 2-1-5-0, Shakib Al Hasan 9-0-45-2, Sohag Gazi 12-5-23-0, Ziaur Rahman 12-4-36-2 Bangladesh second innings (163 for five overnight) Tamim Iqbal c Mutumbami b S Masakadza 7 Jahurul Islam c Mutumbami b S Masakadza 2 Mohammad Ashraful lbw Jarvis 4 Mominul Haque c H Masakadza b S Masakadza 29 Shakib Al Hasan c Mutumbami b H Masakadza 59 Mushfiqur Rahim c Sibanda b H Masakadza 93 Nasir Hossain not out 67 Ziaur Rahman st Mutumbami b Cremer 0 Sohag Gazi c Sibanda b H Masakadza 11 Sajidul Islam c Mutumbami b S Masakadza 4 Robiul Islam not out 4 Extras (lb-5, w-2, nb-4) 11 Total (for nine wickets declared, 88 overs) 291 Fall of wickets: 1-7 2-12 3-18 4-65 5-149 6-233 7-234 8-255 9-279 Bowling: K Jarvis 22-3-80-1 (nb2), S Masakadza 24-5-58-4 (nb2), G Cremer 17-1-70-1, E Chigumbura 14-0-54-0 (w1), H Masakadza 11-1-24-3 (w1) Zimbabwe first innings 282 (E Chigumbura 86; Robiul Islam 5-85, Sohag Gazi 4-59) Bangladesh first innings 391 (Shakib Al Hasan 81, Nasir Hossain 77, Mushfiqur Rahman 60; E Chigumbura 3-75) Zimbabwe lead series 1-0 (Compiled by Nick Said in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)