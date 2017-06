CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the first test between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Chittagong on Monday.

Bangladesh first innings 135 all out

Pakistan first innings 594-5 declared

Bangladesh second innings:

Tamim Iqbal b Mohammad Hafeez 15

Nazimuddin c Ajmal b Abdur Rehman 78

Shahriar Nafees lbw b Saeed Ajmal 28

Mohammad Ashraful c Hafeez b Abdur Rehman 0

Nasir Hossain c Hafeez b Aizaz Cheema 3

Shakib Al Hasan b Abdur Rehman 51

Mushfiqur Rahim not out 34

Mahmudullah lbw b Saeed Ajmal 0

Elias Sunny not out 9

Extras (b-2 lb-5 nb-3) 10

Total (for seven wickets; 70 overs) 228 Fall of wickets: 1-24 2-74 3-75 4-80 5-158 6-205 7-210

To bat: Shahadat Hossain, Rubel Hossain

Bowling: Umar Gul 13-2-45-0 (nb-3), Aizaz Cheema 7-1-40-1, Mohammad Hafeez 7-2-21-1, Saeed Ajmal 19-6-51-2, Abdur Rehman 24-7-64-3

