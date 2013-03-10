GALLE, Sri Lanka, March 10 Scoreboard at the close on the third day of the first test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Sunday. Sri Lanka first innings 570-4 declared Bangladesh first innings (135-2 overnight) Jahurul Islam c Chandimal b Eranga 20 Anamul Haque b Mendis 13 Mohammad Ashraful not out 189 Mominul Haque c Mathews b Kulasekara 55 Mahmudullah st Chandimal b Herath 0 Mushfiqur Rahim not out 152 Extras (b-2, lb-1, nb-6) 9 Total (for four wickets in 136 overs) 438 Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-65, 3-170, 4-177. To bat: Nasir Hossain, Abul Hasan, Sohag Gazi, Elias Sunny, Shahadat Hossain. Bowling: Kulasekara 21-3-76-1 (nb-1), Eranga 22-3-80-1 (nb-5), Herath 42-9-103-1, Mendis 23-2-92-1, Mathews 6-1-16-0, Dilshan 20-3-55-0, Thirimanne 2-0-13-0 (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)