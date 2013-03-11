PREVIEW-Cricket-England expect to end drought in Champions Trophy
LONDON, May 30 England have never won a global 50-over tournament but they will not get a better chance to end their long wait than in this year's Champions Trophy on home soil.
GALLE, March 11 Scoreboard at tea on the fourth day of the first test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Monday. Sri Lanka first innings 570-4 declared Bangladesh first innings (438-4 overnight) Jahurul Islam c Chandimal b Eranga 20 Anamul Haque b Mendis 13 Mohammad Ashraful c Mathews b Herath 190 Mominul Haque c Mathews b Kulasekara 55 Mahmudullah st Chandimal b Herath 0 Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Kulasekara 200 Nasir Hossain c Sangakkara b Dilhan 100 Sohag Gazi c Vithanage b Mendis 21 Abul Hasan not out 16 Elias Sunny c Chandimal b Dilshan 0 Shahadat Hossain b Eranga 13 Extras (b-2, lb-1, nb-7) 10 Total (All out in 196 overs) 638 Fall of wickets: 1-23 2-65 3-170 4-177 5-444 6-550 7-581 8-618 9-618. Bowling: Kulasekara 27-3-94-2 (nb-1), Eranga 34-4-122-2 (nb-6), Herath 62-11-161-2, Mendis 36-3-152-2, Mathews 9-2-18-0, Dilshan 26-5-75-2, Thirimanne 2-0-13-0. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
May 30 England will learn from their early collapse in Monday's one-day international defeat to South Africa at Lord's, captain Eoin Morgan said ahead of their Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh on Thursday.