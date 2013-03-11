GALLE, March 11 Scoreboard at the close of play on the fourth day of the first test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Monday. Sri Lanka first innings 570-4 declared Bangladesh first innings (overnight 438-4) Jahurul Islam c Chandimal b Eranga 20 Anamul Haque b Mendis 13 Mohammad Ashraful c Mathews b Herath 190 Mominul Haque c Mathews b Kulasekara 55 Mahmudullah st Chandimal b Herath 0 Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Kulasekara 200 Nasir Hossain c Sangakkara b Dilshan 100 Sohag Gazi c Vithanage b Mendis 21 Abul Hasan not out 16 Elias Sunny c Chandimal b Dilshan 0 Shahadat Hossain b Eranga 13 Extras (b-2, lb-1, nb-7) 10 Total (all out) 638 Fall of wickets: 1-23 2-65 3-170 4-177 5-444 6-550 7-581 8-618 9-618 Bowling: Kulasekara 27-3-94-2 (nb-1), Eranga 34-4-122-2 (nb-6), Herath 62-11-161-2, Mendis 36-3-152-2, Mathews 9-2-18-0, Dilshan 26-5-75-2, Thirimanne 2-0-13-0 Sri Lanka second innings D. Karunaratne c Abul b Shahadat 3 T. Dilshan not out 63 K. Sangakkara not out 49 Extras (nb-1) 1 Total (for 1 wicket) 116 Fall of wickets: 1-17 Bowling: Shahadat 5-1-18-1 (nb-1), Abul 5-0-15-0, Gazi 9-1-37-0, Sunny 5-0-14-0, Mominul 3-0-13-0, Ashraful 1-0-10-0, Mahmudullah 2-0-9-0 (Editing by Tony Jimenez)