GALLE, March 12 Scoreboard at the end of the first test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Galle International Stadium on Tuesday. Sri Lanka first innings 570-4 declared Bangladesh first innings 638 all out Sri Lanka second innings (116-1 overnight) D. Karunaratne c Abul b Shahadat 3 T. Dilshan c Abul b Mahmudullah 126 K. Sangakkara c Jahurul b Mahmudullah 105 K. Vithanage b Mahmudullah 59 A. Mathews not out 38 L. Thirimanne not out 2 Extras (nb-2) 2 Total (For four wickets declared, in 83 overs) 335 Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-230, 3-249, 4-320. Did not bat: D. Chandimal, N. Kulasekara, S. Eranga, R. Herath, A. Mendis. Bowling: Shahadat 9-1-33-1 (nb-2), Abul Hasan 10-0-45-0, Sohag Gazi 15-1-58-0, Elias Sunny 20-0-76-0, Mominul Haque 5-0-25-0, Mohammad Ashraful 1-0-10-0, Mahmudullah 20-1-70-3, Nasir Hossain 3-0-18-0. Bangladesh second innings Jahurul Islam not out 41 Anamal Haque b Eranga 1 Mohammad Ashraful not out 22 Extras (b-4, lb-1, nb-1) 6 Total (For one wicket in 22 overs) 70 Fall of wickets: 1-2. Bowling: Kulasekara 4-1-6-0 (nb-1), Eranga 3-1-10-1, Herath 4-0-15-0, Mendis 7-1-23-0, Dilshan 4-0-11-0. - - Man of the Match: Mushfiqur Rahim. Second test: March 16-20 at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)