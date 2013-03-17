(Updates at tea)
COLOMBO, March 17 Scoreboard at tea on the
second day of the second and final test between Sri Lanka and
Bangladesh in Colombo on Sunday.
Bangladesh first innings 240
Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 18-1)
D. Karunaratne c Rahim b Hasan 17
T. Dilshan c Rahim b Robiul 0
K. Sangakkara not out 75
L. Thirimanne c Rahim b Robiul 0
A. Mathews c Mahmudullah b Gazi 16
D. Chandimal not out 53
Extras (w-5, nb-9) 14
Total (four wickets; 58 overs) 175
To bat: K. Vithanage, N. Kulasekara, S. Eranga, R. Herath,
S. Lakmal
Fall of wickets: 1-7 2-39 3-43 4-69
Bowling (to date): Robiul 15-1-52-2 (7nb), Sohag Gazi
20-4-47-1, Hasan 10-3-33-1 (1w) Rubel 8-2-26-0 (2nb),
Mahmudullah 4-0-16-0, Mominul Haque 1-0-1-0
Series: 0-0 (first test drawn)
(Compiled by Azad Majumder; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)