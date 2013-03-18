(Updates at close) COLOMBO, March 18 Scoreboard at the close on the third day of the second and final cricket test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Monday: Bangladesh first innings 240 Sri Lanka first innings (294-6 overnight) D. Karunaratne c Mushfiqur b Abul 17 T. Dilshan Mushfiqur b Robiul 0 K. Sangakkara c Mushfiqur b Abul 139 L. Thirimanne c Mushfiqur b Robiul 0 A. Mathews c Mahmudullah b Gazi 16 D. Chandimal b Rubel 102 K. Vithanage c Mominul b Rubel 12 N. Kulasekara c Mushfiqur b Gazi 22 R. Herath b Gazi 3 S. Eranga c Ashraful b Mahmudullah 15 S. Lakmal not out 0 Extras (b-2, lb-2, nb-10, w-6) 20 Total (all out; 111.3 overs) 346 Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-39, 3-43, 4-69, 5-264, 6-280, 7-316, 8-323, 9-346. Bowling: Robiul Islam 15-1-52-2 (nb-7), Sohag Gazi 39-4-111-3, Abul Hasan 23-4-80-2 (w-1), Rubel Hossain 17-5-45-2 (nb-3, w-1), Mahmudullah 11.3-1-37-1, Mominul Haque 2-0-6-0, Mohammad Ashraful 2-0-9-0, Nasir Hossain 2-0-2-0. Bangladesh second innings Tamim Iqbal b Eranga 59 Jahrul Islam st Chandimal b Herath 48 Mohammad Ashraful b Herath 4 Mominul Haque not out 36 Mahmudullah b Herath 0 Mushfiq ur Rahim not out 7 Extras: (lb-3, nb-1) 4 Total: (four wickets, 69 overs) 158 Fall of wickets: 1-91, 2-96, 3-143, 4-143 Bowling: Kulasekara 7-0-21-0, Lakmal 8-1-24-0, Herath 23-7-45-3, Dilshan 19-3-40-0, Eranga 9-3-17-1 (nb1), Mathews 3-2-8-0. (Editing by Clare Fallon)