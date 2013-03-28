KANDY, March 28 Scoreboard in the third and final one-day international between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Pallekele on Thursday. Sri Lanka innings K. Perera c Nasir b Mahmudullah 56 T. Dilshan c Nasir b Shahadat 125 K. Sangakkara c Anamul b Razzak 48 T. Perera b Razzak 4 A. Mathews st Mushfiqur b Razzak 6 J. Mendis b Gazi 5 D. Chandimal b Ziaur 0 L. Thirimanne not out 25 N. Kulasekara lbw b Razzak 11 S. Senanayake b Razzak 0 S. Malinga not out 5 Extras (lb-2 nb-1 w-14) 17 Total (for nine wickets, 50 overs) 302 Fall of wickets: 1-116 2-203 3-212 4-228 5-233 6-238 7-263 8-291 9-291. Bowling: Shahadat 10-0-71-1 (3w 1nb), Ziaur 10-0-65-1 (1w), Gazi 10-1-52-1 (3w), Razzak 10-0-62-5 (7w), Mahmudullah 10-0-50-1. Bangladesh innings Anamul Haque c Chandimal b Mathews 40 Mohammad Ashraful lbw b Senanayake 29 Jaharul Islam c Sangakkara b Mathews 26 Mushfiqur Rahim run out 9 Nasir Hossain not out 33 Mahmudullah lbw b Senanayake 6 Mominul Haque c Sangakkara b Malinga 11 Ziaur Rahman c T Perera b Malinga 0 Sohag Gazi not out 4 Extras (b-4 lb-13 w-9) 26 Total (for seven wickets, 26 overs) 184 Fall of wickets: 1-77 2-97 3-119 4-126 5-144 6-166 7-166. Did not bat: Shahadat Hossain, Abdur Razzak. Bowling: Kulasekara 4-1-29-0 (5w), Malinga 6-0-29-2 (2w), Mathews 5-0-39-2, Senanayake 6-0-26-2 (1w), T. Perera 5-0-44-0 (1w). Result: Bangladesh won on Duckworth/Lewis system. Series drawn 1-1 with one no-result. (Editing by John Mehaffey)