KANDY, March 28 Scoreboard in the third and
final one-day international between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at
Pallekele on Thursday.
Sri Lanka innings
K. Perera c Nasir b Mahmudullah 56
T. Dilshan c Nasir b Shahadat 125
K. Sangakkara c Anamul b Razzak 48
T. Perera b Razzak 4
A. Mathews st Mushfiqur b Razzak 6
J. Mendis b Gazi 5
D. Chandimal b Ziaur 0
L. Thirimanne not out 25
N. Kulasekara lbw b Razzak 11
S. Senanayake b Razzak 0
S. Malinga not out 5
Extras (lb-2 nb-1 w-14) 17
Total (for nine wickets, 50 overs) 302
Fall of wickets: 1-116 2-203 3-212 4-228 5-233 6-238 7-263
8-291 9-291.
Bowling: Shahadat 10-0-71-1 (3w 1nb), Ziaur 10-0-65-1 (1w),
Gazi 10-1-52-1 (3w), Razzak 10-0-62-5 (7w), Mahmudullah
10-0-50-1.
Bangladesh innings
Anamul Haque c Chandimal b Mathews 40
Mohammad Ashraful lbw b Senanayake 29
Jaharul Islam c Sangakkara b Mathews 26
Mushfiqur Rahim run out 9
Nasir Hossain not out 33
Mahmudullah lbw b Senanayake 6
Mominul Haque c Sangakkara b Malinga 11
Ziaur Rahman c T Perera b Malinga 0
Sohag Gazi not out 4
Extras (b-4 lb-13 w-9) 26
Total (for seven wickets, 26 overs) 184
Fall of wickets: 1-77 2-97 3-119 4-126 5-144 6-166 7-166.
Did not bat: Shahadat Hossain, Abdur Razzak.
Bowling: Kulasekara 4-1-29-0 (5w), Malinga 6-0-29-2 (2w),
Mathews 5-0-39-2, Senanayake 6-0-26-2 (1w), T. Perera 5-0-44-0
(1w).
Result: Bangladesh won on Duckworth/Lewis system.
Series drawn 1-1 with one no-result.
