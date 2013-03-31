March 31 Scoreboard from the one-off Twenty20
international between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Pallekele, Sri
Lanka on Sunday.
Sri Lanka
K Perera c Mushfiqur b Mahumudullah 64
D Munaweera b Gazi 5
D Chandimal c Jahurul b Razzak 9
L Thirimanne run out 5
A Mathews not out 30
J Mendis b Rubel 37
T Perera not out 22
Extras: (lb-7, w-19) 26
Total: (five wickets, 20 overs) 198
Fall: 1-32, 2-77, 3-86, 4-100, 5-166.
Did not bat: A Perera, S Eranga, S Senanayake, L Malinga.
Bowling: Shahadat 4-0-54-0 (w-1), Rubel 4-0-40-1 (w-8), Gazi
4-0-30-1 (w-2), Razzak 4-0-39-1 (w-6), Mahumudullah 4-0-28-1
(w-2).
Bangladesh
Mohammad Ashraful lbw b T Perera 43
Shamsur Rahman lbw b Mathews 0
Jahurul Islam b Mathews 11
Mushfiqur Rahim c Eranga b Senanayake 39
Nasir Hossain c A Perera b T Perera 8
Mahmudullah run out 31
Mominul Haque not out 26
Sohag Gazi c Mathews b Malinga 9
Abdur Razzak not out 6
Extras: (lb-3, w-5) 8
Total: (seven wickets, 20 overs) 181
Fall: 1-9, 2-27, 3-68, 4-85, 5-135, 6-137, 7-156.
Did not bat: Shahadat Hossain, Rubel Hossain.
Bowling: Mathews 4-0-37-2, Eranga 4-0-37-0 (w-2), Malinga
4-0-27-1, Senanayake 4-0-29-1, T Perera 2-0-25-2 (w-3),
Mendis 1-0-6-0, A Perera 1-0-17-0.
