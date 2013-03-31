March 31 Scoreboard from the one-off Twenty20 international between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Pallekele, Sri Lanka on Sunday. Sri Lanka K Perera c Mushfiqur b Mahumudullah 64 D Munaweera b Gazi 5 D Chandimal c Jahurul b Razzak 9 L Thirimanne run out 5 A Mathews not out 30 J Mendis b Rubel 37 T Perera not out 22 Extras: (lb-7, w-19) 26 Total: (five wickets, 20 overs) 198 Fall: 1-32, 2-77, 3-86, 4-100, 5-166. Did not bat: A Perera, S Eranga, S Senanayake, L Malinga. Bowling: Shahadat 4-0-54-0 (w-1), Rubel 4-0-40-1 (w-8), Gazi 4-0-30-1 (w-2), Razzak 4-0-39-1 (w-6), Mahumudullah 4-0-28-1 (w-2). Bangladesh Mohammad Ashraful lbw b T Perera 43 Shamsur Rahman lbw b Mathews 0 Jahurul Islam b Mathews 11 Mushfiqur Rahim c Eranga b Senanayake 39 Nasir Hossain c A Perera b T Perera 8 Mahmudullah run out 31 Mominul Haque not out 26 Sohag Gazi c Mathews b Malinga 9 Abdur Razzak not out 6 Extras: (lb-3, w-5) 8 Total: (seven wickets, 20 overs) 181 Fall: 1-9, 2-27, 3-68, 4-85, 5-135, 6-137, 7-156. Did not bat: Shahadat Hossain, Rubel Hossain. Bowling: Mathews 4-0-37-2, Eranga 4-0-37-0 (w-2), Malinga 4-0-27-1, Senanayake 4-0-29-1, T Perera 2-0-25-2 (w-3), Mendis 1-0-6-0, A Perera 1-0-17-0. (Editing by Ed Osmond)