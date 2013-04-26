April 26 Scoreboard after the second day of
the second and final test between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at the
Harare Sports Club on Friday.
Zimbabwe first innings
V Sibanda c Mushfiqur Rahim b Robiul Islam 10
R Chakabva c Mushfiqur Rahim b Robiul Islam 12
H Masakadza b Shakib Al Hasan 14
B Taylor c Shakib Al Hasan b Sohag Gazi 36
M Waller not out 30
E Chigumbura not out 45
Extras (b-4, lb-7) 11
Total (for four wickets, 62 overs) 158
Fall: 1-23 2-26 3-45 4-97
To bat: R Mutumbani, G Cremer, K Meth, K Jarvis, S
Masakadza.
Bowling: Robiul Islam 19-9-34-2, Sajidul Islam 14-5-39-0,
Ziaur Rahman 5-3-5-0, Shakib Al Hasan 12-3-33-1, Sohag Gazi
10-1-29-1, Mohammad Ashraful 1-1-0-0
Bangladesh first innings
Tamim Iqbal run out 49
Jahurul Islam c Waller b Meth 24
Mohammad Asharful c Cremer b Masakadza 4
Mominul Haque c S Masakadza b Chigumbura 23
Shakib Al Hasan c Mutumbami b Chigumbura 81
Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Jarvis 60
Nasir Hossain b Cremer 77
Ziaur Rahman lbw Meth 14
Sohag Gazi c Chigumbura b Cremer 21
Sajidul Islam c Mutumbami b Chigumbura 0
Robiul Islam not out 24
Extras (b-2, lb-7, w-1, nb-4) 14
Total (all out, 113.2 overs) 391
Fall: 1-44 2-58 3-102 4-125 5-248 6-280 7-313 8-364 9-367
10-391
Bowling: Jarvis 25-4-105-1, Meth 22-7-41-2, S Masakadza
17-2-52-1, E Chigumbura 24.2-7-75-3, Cremer 25-3-109-2
Zimbabwe lead series 1-0
