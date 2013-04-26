April 26 Scoreboard after the second day of the second and final test between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at the Harare Sports Club on Friday. Zimbabwe first innings V Sibanda c Mushfiqur Rahim b Robiul Islam 10 R Chakabva c Mushfiqur Rahim b Robiul Islam 12 H Masakadza b Shakib Al Hasan 14 B Taylor c Shakib Al Hasan b Sohag Gazi 36 M Waller not out 30 E Chigumbura not out 45 Extras (b-4, lb-7) 11 Total (for four wickets, 62 overs) 158 Fall: 1-23 2-26 3-45 4-97 To bat: R Mutumbani, G Cremer, K Meth, K Jarvis, S Masakadza. Bowling: Robiul Islam 19-9-34-2, Sajidul Islam 14-5-39-0, Ziaur Rahman 5-3-5-0, Shakib Al Hasan 12-3-33-1, Sohag Gazi 10-1-29-1, Mohammad Ashraful 1-1-0-0 Bangladesh first innings Tamim Iqbal run out 49 Jahurul Islam c Waller b Meth 24 Mohammad Asharful c Cremer b Masakadza 4 Mominul Haque c S Masakadza b Chigumbura 23 Shakib Al Hasan c Mutumbami b Chigumbura 81 Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Jarvis 60 Nasir Hossain b Cremer 77 Ziaur Rahman lbw Meth 14 Sohag Gazi c Chigumbura b Cremer 21 Sajidul Islam c Mutumbami b Chigumbura 0 Robiul Islam not out 24 Extras (b-2, lb-7, w-1, nb-4) 14 Total (all out, 113.2 overs) 391 Fall: 1-44 2-58 3-102 4-125 5-248 6-280 7-313 8-364 9-367 10-391 Bowling: Jarvis 25-4-105-1, Meth 22-7-41-2, S Masakadza 17-2-52-1, E Chigumbura 24.2-7-75-3, Cremer 25-3-109-2 Zimbabwe lead series 1-0 (Compiled By Nick Said in Cape Town, editing by Ed Osmond)