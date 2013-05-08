UPDATE 1-Japan's factory output growth hits 6-yr high in April on solid exports
BULAWAYO May 8 Scoreboard at the end of the third and final one-day international between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh in Bulawayo on Wednesday.
Bangladesh innings
Tamim Iqbal c Taylor b Chatara 32
Mohammad Ashraful c Sibanda b Vitori 5
Jahurul Islam b Vitori 0
Mushfiqur Rahim c Chatara b Utseya 32
Shakib Al Hasan c Sibanda b Williams 18
Nasir Hossain c Taylor b Jarvis 63
Mahmudullah not out 75
Ziaur Rahman c H Masakadza b Chatara 5
Abdur Razzak c Taylor b Jarvis 4
Shafiul Islam run out 1
Extras (lb-1, w-9, nb-2) 12
Total (for nine wickets, 50 overs) 247
Fall of wickets: 1-15 2-15 3-77 4-84 5-110 6-189 7-194 8-211 9-247.
Did not bat: Robiul Islam.
Bowling: K. Jarvis 10-0-63-2 (w1), B. Vitori 9-0-43-2 (nb1, w5), E. Chigumbura 0.5-0-2-0, H. Masakadza 5.1-0-16-1, P. Utseya 9-1-34-1 (w1), T. Chatara 10-0-59-2 (nb1, w2), S. Williams 6-0-29-1.
Zimbabwe innings
V. Sibanda not out 103
H. Masakadza c Mushfiqur Rahim b Robiul Islam 41
Sikandar Raza c Nasir Hossain b Ziaur Rahman 37
B. Taylor c Mushfiqur Rahim b Mahmudullah 2
S. Williams not out 55
Extras (lb-7, w-5, nb-1) 13
Total (for three wickets, 47.1 overs) 251
Fall of wickets: 1-79, 2-135, 3-142.
Did not bat: M. Waller, E. Chigumbura, P. Utseya, K. Jarvis, B. Vitori, T. Chatara.
Bowling: Shafiul Islam 10-0-58-0, Abdur Razzak 10-1-44-0, Robiul Islam 7.1-0-45-1, Ziaur Rahman 5-0-25-1, Shakib Al Hasan 9-1-43-0, Mahmudullah 6-0-29-1.
Zimbabwe, who won the toss and elected to field, win the series 2-1. (Compiled by Nick Said in Cape Town, editing by Justin Palmer)
