GALLE, March 8 Scoreboard at tea on the first day of the first cricket test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Friday: Sri Lanka first innings D. Karunaratne lbw b Gazi 41 T. Dilshan c Mominul b Gazi 54 K. Sangakkara not out 104 L. Thirimanne not out 29 Extras: (lb-12, nb-4, w-3) 19 Total: (two wickets, 59 overs) 247 Fall of wickets: 1-114, 2-181. To bat: D. Chandimal, A. Mathews, K. Vithanage, N. Kulasekara, R. Herath, S. Eranga, A. Mendis. Bowling: Shahadat 10-1-50-0 (nb1), Abul 11-1-44-0 (w3, nb3), Gazi 22-2-71-2, Sunny 10-0-42-0, Ashraful 4-0-23-0, Mahmudullah 2-0-5-0. Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Mahmudullah, Abul Hasan, Anamul Haque, Elias Sunny, Jahurul Islam, Mohammad Ashraful, Mominul Haque, Nasir Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Sohag Gazi. (Editing by Clare Fallon)