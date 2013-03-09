(Updates at close)
GALLE, March 9 Scoreboard at the close on the
second day of the first cricket test between Sri Lanka and
Bangladesh on Saturday:
Sri Lanka first innings (361-3 overnight)
D. Karunaratne lbw b Gazi 41
T. Dilshan c Mominul b Gazi 54
K. Sangakkara c Jaharul b Gazi 142
L. Thirimanne not out 155
A. Mathews c & b Abul 27
D. Chandimal not out 116
Extras (b-8, lb-17, nb-7, w-3) 35
Total (four wickets declared, 135 overs) 570
Fall of wickets: 1-114, 2-181, 3-305, 4-367.
Did not bat: K. Vithanage, N. Kulasekara, R. Herath, S.
Eranga, A. Mendis.
Bowling: Shahadat Hossain 21-2-95-0 (nb-3), Abul Hsan
27-4-112-1 (nb-4, w-3), Sohag Gazi 50-6-164-3, Elias Sunny
20-0-89-0, Mohammad Ashraful 4-0-23-0, Mahmudullah 11-1-45-0,
Mominul Haque 2-0-17-0.
Bangladesh first innings:
Jahurul Islam c Chandimal b Eranga 20
Anamul Haque b Mendis 13
Mohammad Ashraful not out 65
Mominul Haque not out 35
Extras: (lb-1, nb-1) 2
Total (two wickets, 43 overs) 135
Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-65.
To bat: Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nasir Hossain, Abul
Hasan, Sohag Gazi, Elias Sunny, Shahadat Hossain.
Bowling: Kulasekara 8-0-28-0 (nb-1), Eranga 9-3-25-1, Herath
212-2-33-0, Mendis 5-0-28-1, Mathews 3-0-5-0, Dilshan 6-2-15-0.
