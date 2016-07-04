DHAKA Bangladesh is hopeful England will go ahead with their planned tour of the South Asian country later this year despite Friday's attack by gunmen at an upmarket Dhaka restaurant that left 20 dead.

A spokesman of the England and Wales Cricket Board has said the ECB would follow government advice on the trip to Bangladesh for three one-day internationals and two tests from Oct. 7 to Nov. 1.

"It is a very unfortunate incident for Bangladesh. We never imagined such a thing could happen in this country," Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan told local media.

"I have seen England's reaction, which is quite normal. We would have done the same thing if we were in their position.

"Even after the Paris attacks, the game didn't stop there. Sport will go on. England are coming after three months, by which time the situation in Bangladesh will get better."

BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury was not available for comment to confirm if they had received any communication from their English counterparts.

Security concerns have been a major issue in the region, starving Pakistan of international sports at home while the Australian cricket team postponed their Bangladesh tour last year following a warning from their government.

"It's very hard to say which place is safe and which is not," Hassan added.

"Whatever the situation is, I've always said that our security has to be strengthened. We have to provide maximum security. I don't see any reason why sport should be stopped."

