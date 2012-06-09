DHAKA, June 9 Bangladesh have rested former
captain Shakib Al Hasan for the forthcoming Zimbabwe tour
following a request from the player, the Bangladesh Cricket
Board said on Saturday.
Shakib was in Bangladesh's 15-man squad for the trip, which
features an unofficial tri-series Twenty20 tournament involving
hosts Zimbabwe and South Africa from June 18-27 in Harare.
Bangladesh were added as the third team at the last minute
to what was originally a five-match series between Zimbabwe and
South Africa.
The all-rounder has been playing domestic and international
cricket for the last two years without a real break.
He was involved in a domestic league last week after
returning from India where he played in the Indian Premier
League for champions Kolkata Knight Riders until May 27.
“"The break was approved considering the continuous cricket
Shakib has played over the last two years," the BCB said in
statement.
“The Board is hopeful that the rest will allow the world's
number one ranked test and ODI all-rounder to return for the
next assignments of the national team refreshed."
Batsman Jahirul Islam was added as replacement of Shakib.
