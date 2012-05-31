Bangladesh's Mohammad Ashraful prepares to hit a ball during a practice session in Dambulla June 20, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Files

DHAKA Bangladesh recalled former captain Mohammad Ashraful to a 15-man squad for the hastily arranged tri-series Twenty20 tournament in Zimbabwe next month.

The tournament, which also includes South Africa and Zimbabwe, will be held from June 17 to 24 at Harare Sports Club.

Bangladesh were added as the third team at the last minute to what was originally a five-match series between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Batsman Zunaed Siddique was also recalled to a squad which includes uncapped Ziaur Rahman and Abul Hasan.

"Ashraful and Zunaed were always under consideration. They just need to show some consistent performances which they did in BPL," chief selector Akram Khan told reporters.

Squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (Captain), Mahmudullah (Vice Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Zunaed Siddique, Anamul Haque, Mohammad Ashraful, Shakib Al Hasan, Nasir Hossain, Abdur Razzak, Elias Sunny, Mashrafee Mortaza, Farhad Reza, Nazmul Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Abul Hasan

(Reporting by Azad Majumder, editing by Ed Osmond)