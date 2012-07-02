New Zealand fined for slow over-rate in England defeat
New Zealand have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their defeat by England in their Group A Champions Trophy encounter at Cardiff on Tuesday.
DHAKA All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and paceman Shafiul Islam returned to the Bangladesh side on Monday in a 15-man squad for a tour of Ireland and the Netherlands.
Batsman Anamul Haque and all-rounder Farhad Reza, who were in the squad for the recent Zimbabwe tour, have been dropped.
Bangladesh will play three Twenty20 internationals against Ireland on July 18, 20 and 21 in Belfast before making a brief visit to the Netherlands. They will then play two T20 internationals against the Dutch and Scotland respectively on July 24 and 25 in The Hague.
Bangladesh - Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Ashraful, Junaed Siddique, Jahirul Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Nasir Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Elias Sunny, Abdur Razzak, Mashrafe Mortaza, Shafiul Islam, Nazmul Hossain, Abul Hasan.
(Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by John Mehaffey)
